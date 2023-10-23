ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County will pay $3.3 million to the family of Joy Lambert, who was killed by a woman running from police in February 2016.

In February 2016, Laronda Graham fled police when they tried to pull her over for speeding near State Street and Meridian Road. She continued to drive until colliding with Lambert’s car on Cunningham Road, at speeds of more than 90 miles per hour.

The impact was so severe it split Lambert’s car in half, killing her.

Lambert’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit later that year, arguing that the chase wasn’t necessary because Graham had been speeding.

The settlement does not include an admission of fault on the part of the County.

Graham was sentenced to 6 years in prison for reckless homicide and aggravated fleeing, and is currently out on probation.