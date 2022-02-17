ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois court ruled Wednesday that Winnebago County must pay $370,000 to the attorneys of pediatric nurse Sandra Rojas, after she was forced out of a job for declining to refer women for abortions.

After 18 years on the job, Sandra Rojas was working at the Winnebago County Health Clinic in 2016 when she was fired.

In a lawsuit, Rojas claimed Winnebago County Health Department director Dr. Sandra Martell violated the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience and the Illinois Religious Freedom Restoration Acts.

A judge for the 17th Judicial Circuit Court ruled in Rojas’ favor in November.