ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tourism in Winnebago County is starting to bounce back after COVID-19.

New numbers show that the stateline is doing better than other areas around the state.

Spending by visitors was up nearly 22% in 2021 over 2020, but it is still down about 10% from before the pandemic.

A report from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity showed that Winnebago County has recovered faster than nine of the 12 comparative destinations in Illinois.

The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (RACVB) is now focused on their five and 10-year plans.

“Really looking at where are we now, where might we have gaps, or what do we want more of in our community and what can we do to grow that,” said John Groh, president and CEO of the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “So that we’re continually mindful of growth and development opportunities for tourism in all of Winnebago County.”

The RACVB said that growth in 2022 was looking good, specifically for hotels. Room nights sold was over 2019 levels.

Tourism numbers for 2022 will be out later this year.