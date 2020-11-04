Winnebago County voters decide against expanded role for Board Chairman

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County residents decided against expanding the decision-making powers of the Board Chairman.

Currently, Winnebago County operates as a township government, meaning the authority to make decisions largely lies with the county board. A ‘no’ vote on this year’s referendum will keep that system in place.

If passed, the referendum would have given either the Board Chairman, or a chief executive, the ability to not only oversee the county board, but share decision making abilities.

District 7 Board Member Paul Arena has argued the current township structures ensures no one individual has too much power.

“In that form of government, you’re less likely to get extreme decisions or extreme changes, because it takes a majority of the twenty to take action. Whereas, in the executive form, one person on their own is able to make certain decisions that could affect everybody,” Arena said.

“No matter how people vote on this, it won’t change our status for home rule. If we wanted home rule, it would have to be a separate ballot initiative,” Arena explained.

