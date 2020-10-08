Winnebago County voters get anxious as some mail-in ballots have yet to arrive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says her office has been fielding calls on a daily basis from voters who are concerned they haven’t yet received their ballots.

Gummow says even though it’s been two weeks since they started to be mailed out, there is no reason to worry if you’re one of the people still waiting on your ballot, adding that, with a drastic increase in vote-by-mail this year, many post offices are still playing catch up.

Gummow says she’s stressing patience to anyone who may be getting anxious.

“Just imagine if everyone mailed their Christmas cards all on the same day, it would be that same type of overwhelming. The Postal Service, just like election authorities, we have never experienced this type of an election before. So, we’re all working very hard and very diligently to make sure that every vote counts,” she said.

Voters can track the status of mail-in ballots on the Winnebago County Clerk website.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

