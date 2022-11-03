ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday evening the Winnebago County Operations and Administrative committee agreed upon a $40,200 feasibility study. The study is for a multi-purpose path that would connect Perryville to Sports Core Two.

The study is needed in order to get an idea of cost and if the project is possible.

“The major part of this path is getting over the interstate or the toll road. If the toll road commission participates in the building of this, which we are going to need their assistance and probably get some financial assistance, they want a feasibility study,” said John Butitta District 8 Winnebago County Board member.

Each member of the county board had received $50,000 from the American Rescue Plan, to use in their respective district. Butitta used his share to pay for the $40,200 study.

The board will meet again next week, along with the engineering team to see where they are in the process. However, construction won’t take place for at least the winter.

“We should know probably by next spring exactly how its going to look. And we’ll know the cost, we’ll have an idea of the cost and we can start looking for funding sources,” Butitta said.

The funding will have to come from several different local governments and organizations.

“There’s gonna be a lot of players in this. The county, City of Rockford, Loves Park, The park district potentially, The Tollway. SO the funding sources for it could come from different areas,” Butitta said.

The ultimate purpose of the path is to provide a safe connection between to active areas of Winnebago County.

We’ve got Costcos, we’ve got a Sports Core, we got the Rivets stadium, We’ve got the hospital. Then on this side of it, on the west side. We’ve got all the hotels and eating establishments where people will go back and forth.