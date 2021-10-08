Winnebago County woman charged for murder of baby

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) – A Winnebago County woman has reportedly been charged for the murder of a baby.

Kristin A. Larson was arrested Friday for First Degree Murder and Concealment of a Homicidal Death, according to the Winnebago State’s Attorney. Detectives from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to a possible missing newborn back on June 8.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s department and the South Beloit police department met with the defendant, who allowed them to search her residence, and the remains of a female newborn infant that had been deceased for a few days were found. An investigation revealed that the infant had been born alive.

Larson faces 20-60 years in prison.