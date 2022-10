ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local non-profit is calling on the community to give so area kids can stay warm this winter.

The Salvation Army of Winnebago County is holding its 33rd Annual “Koats 4 Kids” program. Anyone can donate new and gently used children’s coats, snow boots, snow pants, hats, scarves and gloves.

The donations will go local districts to give to kids in need. Residents can drop off gear at any of the Salvation Army Family Store locations from now until Christmas.