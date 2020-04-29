Winnebago County’s social distancing score drops to ‘F’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County residents are not staying put, according to a data collected anonymously by their cellphones.
According to location data and analytics firm Unacast, Illinoisans aren’t staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, as the state’s overall score dropped to a ‘D’.
Illinois got an ‘A’ for a 40% drop in distance traveled on March 25th.
In our region, Winnebago’s ‘F’ is the worst.
According to the data, residents scored a less than 40% decrease in encounters with other people, compared to the national baseline.
Stephenson County scored a ‘D+’ and Ogle County, a ‘D’.
Boone, McHenry and DeKalb counties scored a ‘D-‘.
In northern Illinois, Jo Daviess and Carroll counties scored the best, with a ‘B-‘, recording a 94% decrease in encounters.
According to a press release, Unacast uses anonymous device location data, map data and intelligence for clients in retail, tourism, real estate, transportation and marketing industries.
