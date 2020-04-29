Winnebago court cases postponed until after May 31

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 17th Circuit Court has postponed all civil, family and some criminal trials until after May 31st.

The decision comes after Gov. JB Pritzker extended his executive stay-at-home order earlier this month.

All civil cases will be given a new court date unless they’re considered emergency parenting or custody matters.

Some criminal and juvenile cases will also be rescheduled.

