Winnebago court cases postponed until after May 31

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 17th Circuit Court has postponed all civil, family and some criminal trials until after May 31st.
The decision comes after Gov. JB Pritzker extended his executive stay-at-home order earlier this month.
All civil cases will be given a new court date unless they’re considered emergency parenting or custody matters.
Some criminal and juvenile cases will also be rescheduled.
