ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau is investigating after a man was found dead in a parked car.

Deputies responded to the area of Central Avenue and Riverside Boulevard around 9:45 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

They found a vehicle parked on the side of the road when they arrived. The 35-year-old male driver was found unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.