Winnebago election officials conduct test of voting machines

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois’ primary election is just over two weeks away and polling stations are firing up voting machines for an early test.

Both computerized and manual voting machines were used in Friday’s test, to ensure that votes are counted accurately.

Representatives from both Republican and Democrat parties of Winnebago County were present to take part in the demonstration.

Officials say the run through is important in the wake of issues with Iowa’s primary election vote count.

“We’ve had so much interference in the election process, and what we’re trying to demonstrate is the votes are being counted, the equipment is operating properly and that we can ensure that the election is going to run smooth and effectively,” said Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow.

The Illinois Primary is held on Tuesday, March 17th.

