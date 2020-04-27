Winnebago Forest Preserve golf courses to open May 1

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Atwood Homestead, Ledges and Macktown golf courses will open May 1st under the latest modifications announced to Illinois’ stay-at-home order.

Clubhouses and golf shops will remain closed to the public, but all three will be staffed to set up starting times over the phone, beginning Tuesday, April 28th at 8 a.m.

GENERAL RULES & PROCEDURES

· All playing arrangements must be made in advance over the phone.

· Players may arrive NO MORE than 15 minutes prior to scheduled starting time.

· All play will be from 1st tee only and players will be paired in twosomes.

· Clubhouse will remain closed.

· No Golf Carts may be used on course (either owned by golf club or privately owned), except individuals with a physical disability or physical limitation that prevent them from walking the course may rent a cart from the facility.

· Only privately-owned pull/push carts will be allowed

