WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Some stateline gas prices have dropped below $4, but the average in Rockford and the State of Illinois is still above that.

Prices at the Mobil and Road Ranger Stations at Winnebago Corners Wednesday morning were $3.98 per gallon. The Rockford average is currently sitting at $4.27.

The State of Illinois’ average gas price is still at $4.40, which is a 12 cent drop from last week.