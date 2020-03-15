Closings
Winnebago Health Department to provide COVID-19 update

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials with the Winnebago County Health Department have called for a special press conference on Sunday afternoon to give an update on COVID-19.

Eyewitness News will be cutting in to bring you on-air team coverage of the press conference at 3:30 p.m. on ABC and FOX. We will also stream the press conference on our website and on Facebook.

Stay tuned as this story develops.


