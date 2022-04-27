WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago residents came together to discuss the future of the village’s streets. More specifically, who will be allowed on them.

Up for debate are all-terrain and utility task vehicles, or ATVs and UTVs. Village board members held a public forum Wednesday evening at Winnebago High School. The forum came in response to a resident petition asking for the vehicles to be allowed.

Supporters said that the move would help draw more business to Winnebago, but critics are concerned about the potential noise issues.

“We had a lot of good comments tonight,” said Frank Eubank, Winnebago’s village president. “As a board, there are only seven of us, so we can only think of so many things, but those who actually ride the trials, and those who actually have opinions about why we shouldn’t have it, brought us some very good points we now can consider.”

A second forum will be held in late May, but no specific day has been scheduled yet.