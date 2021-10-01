Fire damages Winnebago house

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) – A Winnebago home was damaged after a fire broke out Friday afternoon.

Fire crews were reportedly called for a shed fire on West Main Street around 2:45 p.m. They found that the flames had jumped to the house as well when they arrived.

No one was hurt. One person was inside at the time, but they got out safely.

Investigators said that the fire was mostly contained to the exterior of the house, and that there is some smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.