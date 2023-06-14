ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents might hear about the programs all around the stateline that are aimed at keeping kids off the street, but they might want to take a closer look at the programs within the juvenile detention center.

There are over a dozen different programs within the center, specifically aimed at helping young offenders get back on the right track.

“These are our kids and they’re not going to stay in detention forever,” said Debbie Jarvis, director of court services for the 17th Judicial Court. “Those kids come back and they’re still back in our community, so we have to provide those services to the kids here so that things will be different and better.”

Winnebago County’s juvenile detention center is the front line of helping kids made a 360-life change, and that has motived Jarvis for the last 30 years. One success story she remembers is a girl who got caught stealing at a local pool when she was just 8-years-old.

Now 30, she is employed and a mother.

“The last time I think she got in trouble was probably when she was 16, so she’s gone a long time without being in trouble, and now she’s a functioning great member of this community,” Jarvis said. “She’s really breaking out of that cycle of the criminal behavior and things like that, so that’s one I’m proud of.”

Julie McCray-Grotto, superintendent of the juvenile detention center, said that their goal is to provide structure.

“Our mission statement is to provide care, custody and discipline for minors awaiting court in the 17th Judicial Circuit,” McCray-Grotto said. “However, over the years, I think that’s kind of evolved into trying to teach them more life skills and addressing mental health issues, like Jim mentioned earlier, and just giving them the skills and the tools to be productive members of society when they grow up.”

Providing many resources for the kids to be better prepared as adults, including summer school services through the Rockford Public Schools District, as well as art, gardening and book clubs.

There is also cognitive behavioral therapy. Jim Noe, director of court services for Rosecrance, believes that mental health plays a big part.

“Kids in juvenile detention are not necessarily bad people, they’re humans with struggles just like the rest of us,” Noe said. “Some of them involve a lot of trauma and a lot of pain, and as a community, if we can get behind them and support them and help them choose different, make different choices.”

Jarvis said that they are here for these kids because they want to because they want to be, because they care about what happens to them.

“They come from very difficult situations, where a lot of times there’s many layers of different kinds of problems going on, trauma, you know, different kinds of situations in the home where it’s difficult to work with our kids there,” she said. “There are definitely more complex….but we can still reach them and we can still make a difference with them.”

The juvenile detention center is always looking for opportunities to expand services to youth, particularly in behavioral health and trauma services.