Winnebago man found guilty of distributing child pornography

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Patrick Daigle, 38, has been found guilty on charges of dissemination of child pornography after a March 2016 arrest.

Daigle was arrested after police searched his house in the 4200 block of Westlake Village Drive and found child pornography.

His arrest was part of then-Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s “Operation Glass House,” aimed at apprehending the most active child pornography traders in Illinois.

He was found guilty on three charges against him on January 21st, 2022.

Daigle is due to appear in court again on March 9th, at which point his lawyers can file a motion for a new trial.