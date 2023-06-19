ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A recent report showed the Winnebago County has the third highest unemployment rate in Illinois, and other stateline counties are not fairing much better.

The report by Stacker compiled data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which looked at preliminary unemployment rates in counties during March 2023.

Winnebago County had a unemployment rate of 6.4% in March. It was up 0.4% from the month before, but down 1.1% from a year ago.

Of the 131,741 people in the labor force, 8,434 were unemployed, according to the report.

Boone County faired worse, being named the worse county in the state for unemployment. March’s unemployment rate reached 8.4%. That was a 0.5% increase from a month before, but was down 1.0% from last year.

The report said that of the 25,190 people in the county’s labor force, 2,114 were unemployed.

Ogle County was also in the bottom 10, ranking as the eighth worst county for unemployment. The unemployment rate reached 5.8% in March. However, unlike other counties where the unemployment rate rose from the previous month, Ogle County’s dropped by 0.4%.

It was also down 0.2% from a year ago.

Of the 23,831 people in the county’s labor force, 1,376 were unemployed.

The report stated that national unemployment was at 3.4% in April, which was little change from March.