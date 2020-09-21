Winnebago Park District shuts basketball courts after weekend vandalism

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago Park District says it has shut its basketball courts after they were vandalized over the weekend.

The park district said two new adjustable hoops which were installed three weeks ago were broken.

“The adjustable arm was chained and had a lock on it. Both were cut and stolen this weekend. The court was just paved over the weekend as well. Garbage has been left on ground next to the garbage can several times,” the Winnebago Park District said in an announcement.

The courts will be closed until the hoops are fixed.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call the Park District office at 815-335-3211 or call the Winnebago Police Department.

