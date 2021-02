WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Teachers at Pecatonica and Winnebago schools will begin receiving shots of the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.

Students will learn from home to give the faculty a chance to receive the vaccine.

The Winnebago County Health Department is administering the doses.

School staff are slated to receive the final dose of the vaccine on March 19th, which will be a remote learning day for students as well.