WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Beth Melancen, an art teacher at Winnebago Middle School, said she wants students to come to school and have fun, so she challenged the art club to put a splash of color on the blank white walls.

“There is a couple other murals in other building and I felt kind of sad when the middle school building didn’t have any,” Melancen said.

Winnebago Middle School Principal Dan Phelps agreed to let the students decorate the hallways.

“The school doesn’t belong to the teachers or the administration,” he said. “The school belongs to the students, and so, a way for them to make it their own to put their mark on it.”

Art club student Macyn Mechum said she is happy that others will be able to see her passion for art.

“I got really excited, ’cause I did my own bedroom. I painted everything and I did the same thing that we are doing for the confetti mural, so I got real [sic] excited,” she said.

“Our school is really creative and everything, so I am glad [we] can let kids show their art skills and not just do it, like, for grades … and let other people come into the school and, like, see everyone’s work,” she continued.

Melancen said she is excited to see the murals come to life and hopes the idea will inspire other students.

“Seeing it on paper and the sketches we’ve done, it’s interesting, but actually seeing it on the wall and students being, like, ‘it’s so cool when do I get to do that!'” she said.

The middle school won’t stop at painting just in the halls: there are now plans to paint murals in the gym and locker rooms.