ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has issued a scam warning to the public.

Residents have said that they have received a phone call from a person claiming to be an employee with the department, the sheriff’s office said. The caller has reportedly tried to get money from these residents by saying that they missed a court date and have a warrant for their arrest.

The caller will then try to solicit money to vacate the warrant.

The sheriff’s office said that it does not call residents to tell them that they have an outstanding warrant, nor do they ask people for any money. They warned residents to be cautious when answering calls from numbers they do not recognize, especially if the caller asks for money.

Any resident who receives a similar call should reported it to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, (815) 282-2600.