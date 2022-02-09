ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A loss in the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department added to the turmoil in the Coroner’s Office.

Winnebago County Corner Bill Hintz is on administrative leave, facing dozens of charges. Winnebago County Deputy Chief Mark Karner passed away over the weekend. He had been overseeing the office.

Sheriff Gary Caruna said that others from his office will fill in while they look for a replacement. He hopes to find a replacement in the next month to cover until the situation with Hintz is resolved.

“So it’s going to be no difference in service and we’re going to continue all the management leadership indictors going, and we’re going to continue to provide the service to the Rockford, Winnebago region,” Caruana said.

Karner died in his home due to apparent natural causes. There is no word yet on any funeral arraingments.