ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is asking for residents’ help to find a hit-and-run driver who left a 60-year-old man in critical condition.

It happened around 11 a.m. Sunday in the 9500 block of Cunningham Road, according to the department. The man was riding his bicycle when he was struck by the vehicle, which did not stop and fled the scene.

The bicyclist was brought to the hospital with serious injuries. He is in critical, but stable, condition at the time of this writing.

The incident is under investigation. Any information should be given to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, (815) 282-2600, or Crime Stoppers, (815) 963-7867.