WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure that residents get home safe Wednesday night.

Bars will be full during “Blackout Wednesday.” Residents who find that they have had a few to many can call the non-emergency number, (815) 282-2600, and a deputy will pick them up.

The program is once again sponsored by LaMonica Beverages, which means that the rides home will be free. Residents can only get a ride to a house in Winnebago County, not to another bar or business.