ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local law enforcement is making sure that residents have no excuse to drive drunk as they ring in 2023.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is once again offering its “Safe Ride Home” program. sponsored by Lamonica Beverages.

Rides will be available from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Saturday. Deputies will only take residents to their home, not to another bar or business.

All residents have to do is call the sheriff’s non-emergency line, (815) 282-2600.