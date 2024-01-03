ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says the county is preparing for the possibility that more flights of Texas migrants may arrive at the Rockford airport.

“I don’t know if that’s a high possibility, but I’m going to be ready now, that’s my job to make sure that we have a pre-plan and we’re ready to go,” Caruana said Wednesday.

More than 350 migrants, who crossed the southern border in Texas, were flown from San Antonio to the Chicago Rockford International Airport on New Year’s Eve on short notice from Texas authorities.

Chicago enacted a new ordinance on December 13th that allows the city to fine or impound buses that drop off migrants at undesignated locations, in response to the arrival of over 26,000 so far, on chartered buses.

“Sanctuary city Chicago started obstructing and targeting our busing mission. Texas will now expand our operation to include flights to Chicago,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted on X on December 20th. “Until [President] Biden steps up to secure the border, we will continue to provide overwhelmed Texas border towns with much-needed relief.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, whose “Operation Lone Star” has been sending migrants to Chicago by bus, began sending migrants to Chicago-area airports, including Rockford’s. A flight earlier in December brought 120 migrants to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

Rockford authorities were taken by surprise by the flight.

“What we’re trying to do now is develop a conduit of communications with Texas and make sure that Texas communicates with us,” Caruana said.

When asked why the plane was not returned to its point of origin, Caruana said, “I don’t know if that was on our minds. I think we’re going to drill down on that and see what the ‘no’ possibility is.”

Early Saturday morning, Winnebago County deputies escorted 9 buses of migrants from the airport to the McHenry County line.

The City of Rockford said the buses would drop the migrants off at Chicago’s ‘landing zone’ in the West Loop, but the buses were directed to stops in the suburbs where the migrants disembarked and were left to make their way into the city.

Chicago is one of several cities nationwide that declared itself a “sanctuary” for noncitizens, and does not comply with federal immigration authorities.

Rockford has not declared a “sanctuary” status for foreign migrants, and Caruana has said that his office does report the immigration status of criminal offenders to federal authorities.

However, Illinois has a “sanctuary state” status under the 2017 TRUST Act.

Legislators in several Chicago suburbs are in the process of enacting ordinances that would fine or impound buses for unscheduled migrant drop-offs, with each saying they do not have the resources to shelter and care for them.

The acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection called the number of illegal entries “unprecedented,” with numbers topping 10,000 per day over the last month.

Fifty-three Texas counties have issued disaster declarations due to the surge of illegal border crossings. Forty-seven counties have declared an invasion is underway.

Abbott has blamed the Biden administration for not enforce federal immigration law and allowing the influx of migrants. Abbott said Texas communities should not solely bear the financial burden of housing and providing care for tens of thousands of people.

“Texas’ border busing mission provides vital relief to our overwhelmed border communities,” Abbott posted on X. “We have bused over 82,900 migrants to sanctuary cities.”

Brendan Steinhauser, a political communications director in Austin, said Abbott’s strategy has shifted the national conversation around illegal immigration.

“It’s a real problem now, it is not just an intellectual argument,” Steinhauser said. “It is on the streets, and that’s the difference. [Abbott] said, ‘We are going to bring [our] problems to you.’ It’s very interesting to see the reactions of the [sanctuary city] mayors. They are admitting to the fact that this is a crisis. It is changing the politics of those cities.”

Operation Lone Star has cost Texas taxpayers $4.4 billion over its first two years.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, New York Mayor Eric Adams, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker have all appealed to the White House for financial assistance and federal immigration reform.

“I want to make this very clear: the international crisis that we are experiencing right now is being subsidized by local economies. That is not sustainable,” Johnson said.