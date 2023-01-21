ROCKFORD Ill. (WTVO) — A local business is doing its part to help support the family of a slain employee.

Peggy Anderson, who worked at Pinnon’s Meats, was killed on January 11. AKG Craft Source said that they are making shirts to honor the loss of Anderson.

They said that this is one way to help keep her legacy alive.

“The owner, Brittany, had reached out to us wanting to do something to help financially support Peggy’s family, so we jumped right on board with the shirt idea,” said Kendra Getschel, co-owner of AKG Craft Source.

That is when the Getschels, Kendra and Annie, camp with the “Pinnon Strong” logo. They said that the meaning behind the logo is that, even through the tragedies we face, we are strong together and we will heal together too.

“And it just shows that Rockford can come together when someone needs that extra help, love and support,” Annie said.

The Getshels have owned AKG Craft Source for six years. They are on track to make 500 “Pinnon Strong” shirts, with the shirts sold at Pinnon’s Meats combined with online orders.

Seeing so many orders come in, just being a part of something so big, it’s special,” Kendra said.

They said that this is tough time for many with the loss of Anderson, since she touched so many lives. However, they are honored to be partnered with Pinnon’s to help honor her life.

“It just shows how much Peggy meant to the community, and how many people she has touched,” Annie said. “There’s people from Colorado, there’s people from all over ordering and supporting Peggy and her family, so that’s pretty cool.”

All of the proceeds from the shirts go to help Anderson’s family. Residents can order one on AKG’s website.