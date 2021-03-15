Winnebago student will graduate both high school and RVC this Spring

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago student Leigha Derango will receive a $1,250 scholarship after graduating both high school and Rock Valley College at the same time this spring.

Derango is a Running Start student who earned the 2021 Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver Scholarship.

She plans to transfer to Loyola University-Chicago to major in chemistry.

Students are nominated for the academic team by their college administrators. Selection is based on academic achievement, leadership, and engagement in college and community service.

“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa and make it possible for deserving students to achieve their educational goals.”