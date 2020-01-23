Winnebago students raise money to help Australian animals injured in wildfires

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at Winnebago High School are raising money to help animals injured by bush fires in Australia.

Students will send donations to the Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Services (WIRES).

WIRES is a charity organization caring for injured animals.

Several different clubs at the school are using a bake sale on Thursday to raise money.

Grace Kibreath, a junior who organized the fundraiser, said, “Habitats are getting destroyed, and without animals habitats they could end up extinct. I’ve seen the community do stuff for food drives and stuff. So I thought that this community could help out with what’s happening in Australia.”

Experts say billions of animals have died due to the fires.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

