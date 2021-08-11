Winnebago man charged with attempted robbery at Rockford gas station

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Alex Keller, 18, after he allegedly tried to rob a Rockford gas station with a knife.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Keller entered the Gas Depot Fuel Station in the 4900 block of W. State Street with a knife around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, and demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk was able to give police a description of Keller’s vehicle, which was found a short time later in the are of W. State and Weldon Road, police said.

Keller was arrested and charged with Attempted Armed Robbery and was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.