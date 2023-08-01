WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Warm summer days call for a refreshing cup of lemonade, and nothing is sweeter than lemonade for a good cause.

Friends Carson Neal and Lucas Nelson knew they wanted to do something to help Winnebago Middle Schooler James Lewis after he got sick.

“He’s on his fifth surgery,” said Neal. “His appendix burst and there’s toxins in his body.”

The Winnebago natives came together and brainstormed for a fundraiser. What better idea than lemonade in August?

Thus, a lemonade stand on Davis Street was born. And so far, the boys aren’t doing too bad. They’ve raised over 400 dollars in just two days.

“We feel really bad for [James] because he’s going through a lot of stuff when he just wants to be a kid and just have fun,” said Neal.

“I think once he’s better, he’ll feel really appreciated that other people feel the same way,” Nelson said.

Carson’s mother, Bekki Neal, is proud that the kids saw a need and want to help in any way they can.

“It’s just a great feeling for them to want to give back to somebody when they could be doing this to go buy video games or whatever,” said the proud parent. “They’re actually giving back to somebody who needs it more than they do.”

Neal, Nelson and the rest of the crew hope to inspire other to raise money for people in need.

“Hopefully we can get people to like, raise more money for James and maybe do like a lemonade stand like we did or like different stuff.”

A cup of lemonade costs $1. All of the proceeds will go to support Lewis and his family, who is currently recovering at UW Health Madison.

Residents cand donate to Lewis’ Spotfund. His family also said that he would appreciate getting cards while at the hospital.