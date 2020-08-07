Winning $1M Powerball ticket purchased in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — If you purchased a Powerball ticket in Loves Park last weekend, you may have won $1 million!

The winning ticket was bought at Loves Park Mobil, at 6224 N. 2nd Street.

The winning numbers are 06 25 36 43 48.

The retailer will receive a bonus of $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

“We are excited we were able to provide our customer the opportunity to receive this prize, especially during these trying times,” said Bob Sanders, the Retail Operations Manager at Kelley Williamson Co.

More than 17,000 other prizes, ranging from $4 to $300 were won in this Powerball drawing in Illinois. In all, players in Illinois won more than $1,115,000, in this Powerball drawing.

The Powerball jackpot prize is now at an estimated $158 million, with a cash option of $130.3 million. The next Powerball draw is on Saturday, August 8 at 9:59 p.m.

