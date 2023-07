SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Check your Powerball tickets: a ticket worth $1 million in winnings was sold at a South Beloit gas station.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Fas Mart station at 15766 Manchester Road.

The winner has not yet been publicly identified.

The Powerball prize has grown to $875 million as no one has won the jackpot yet. The jackpot keeps growing until someone wins.

Powerball is played in 45 states. The next drawing will be Monday, July 17th.