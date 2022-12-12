ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Photographer Hank Klassen’s “Past and Present” and “The Guiding Light” and Karen Snyder’s “Old Mill Bridge” were announced as winners of the annual 69th District Photo Challenge Contest on Monday.

Photo: Karen Snyder via Rep. Joe Sosnowski

The contest is offered each year to give Stateline area residents an opportunity to share their interest in photography with the public. Photo submissions can be of nature, architecture, or daily life in Illinois’ 69th District, which includes portions of Boone and Winnebago Counties.

Photo: Hank Klassen via Rep. Joe Sosnowski

Photo: Hank Klassen via Rep. Joe Sosnowski

Winners have their photos displayed in Springfield for one year at Representative Sosnowski’s office in the Capitol Complex.

“Our annual photo challenge is a way to celebrate life and nature around the Stateline and recognize the talents of local residents who have a passion for photography,” Sosnowski said. “I would like to congratulate this year’s winners and thank everyone who submitted their outstanding photos.”