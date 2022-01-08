Winter is here, and so is tubing

TELLURIDE, CO – JANUARY 11: Actress Shannon Elizabeth goes tubing at CuervoNation Snow Fest at Telluride Ski Resort on January 11, 2003 in Telluride, Colorado. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The snow and colder temperatures are making for some fun times at a local park.

“We have been so excited to come,” said snow tubers Alison and Carter Valiulas. “We’ve been checking their website for a few weeks ever since the weather got cold so, we’re just excited.”

The Valiulas’ are regulars at Alpine Hills Snow Park, 4402 Larson Ave.

“We have always enjoyed it in the past, so we are looking forward to another great day,” the Valiulas’ said. “First one of the season.”

Local residents Sofie and Ken Hennessy said that winter is their favorite season, and will come to the snow park as much as they can.

“I’m really enjoying this,” the Hennessy’s said.

This weekend was only for snow tubing, but the Hennessy’s said that they are excited for when skiing and snowboarding becomes available.

“I think it means that everyone is happy, and that everybody loves to do this,” the Hennessy’s said. “I think it’s great it can keep the kids occupied and happy for relatively inexpensive. I personally don’t go, but there is adults going down as well.”

“We have a few different snow guns and so we kinda hook up a water source into it, funnel water into it, and it’s got a big fan in it that spins in there and creates the snow itself,” said Branden Hacker, Manager at Alpine Hills Snow Park.

Hacker said that creating their own snow is what makes them so different.

“After like these last few days, where it’s been like sub-zero, we didn’t know how crunchy and icy the other hills would be, but here, you know, it’s going to be fresh and easy to go down, and it will be perfect,” the Valiulas’ said.