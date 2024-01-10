ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Rockford area, warning of heavy snow and blowing winds from Thursday into Saturday morning.

The Winter Storm Watch covers Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb Counties.

The National Weather Service says accumulations greater than 6″ are possible, with wind gusts as high as 45 to 50 mph.

The bulletin said the potential for blizzard conditions is greatest Friday evening into Saturday morning.

The NWS advised that travel could be dangerous, with blowing snow significantly reducing visibility on the roads, likely impacting both Friday commutes.

The weather statement also said gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

