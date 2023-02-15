ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With ten northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin counties being placed under a Severe Winter Storm Watch, municipalities are issuing snow emergencies and parking restrictions.

Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties up in southern Wisconsin, as well as Winnabago, Boone, Jo Daviess, Mchenry, Stephenson and Ogle Counties in northern Illinois under a Winter Storm Watch. Currently, that will be in effect from late tonight through Thursday afternoon.

Lastly, our counties to the south, so Carroll, Whiteside, Lee, and Dekalb Counties, have been put under a Winter Weather Advisory. Currently, that advisory is expected to run from 3AM to 9PM Thursday.

As we inch closer to sunrise Thursday morning, Snow will likely overspread the area. While it will take a bit for roads to be impacted by the snow due to the extremely mild temperatures as of late, I would still travel with caution.

A swath of 3″-6″ will be likely in areas to the north and west of the Rochelle and Sterling areas.

Those who live south closer to I-88 and I-90 will end up on the shorter end of the accumulation stick, picking up 1″-3″.

