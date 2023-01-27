ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With several Winter Weather Advisories declared ahead of Saturday’s expected snowfall, municipalities across the Rockford region have declared snow emergencies, meaning parking ordinances are in effect.

Temperatures will make it into the lower to mid 30s under mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop into the lower teens.

Snow begins Saturday morning, for Rockford by the late morning hours. Snow should be fairly widespread around noon lasting through early evening. Isolated to scattered snow continues late Saturday. Slick spots and road impacts are likely, especially with the drifting and blowing snow.

We will see accumulation across the area, but heavier totals will be west and northwest of the area. The majority of the Stateline will likely see between 2-5″. For far south areas such as Whiteside, Lee and DeKalb Counties 1-3″ are likely.

Beloit: The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency from 10 a.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday. Residents must remove their cars from city streets while crews remove snow.

The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency from 10 a.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday. Residents must remove their cars from city streets while crews remove snow. Cherry Valley: The Village of Cherry Valley has issued Winter Parking Regulations to go into effect on Saturday at 10 a.m. No vehicles are allowed to park on village streets until all streets have been cleared of snow.

Machesney Park: The Village of Machesney Park has declared a snow emergency, which will start at 10 a.m. Saturday. Residents are asked to remove all vehicles from the roadway until the snow has ended and contractors have cleared the roadways of snow. Violators are subject to a fine between $25 and $100.

This list will be updated.