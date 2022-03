ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A winter weather advisory will go into effect for the stateline at midnight on Sunday and will last until noon Monday. In response, stateline communities will put winter parking regulations into place. Find a list of them below:

Cherry Valley: The Village of Cherry Valley will declare a snow emergency at 10 p.m. Sunday and will implement its winter parking regulations. No vehicles will be allowed to park on village streets until all streets have been cleared of snow.