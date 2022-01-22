WINTER WEATHER ALERT: Snow emergencies declared in the stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Snow emergencies have been issued for multiple communities in the stateline. Get updates and information here:

Cherry Valley: Effective January 22, 2022 at 8 p.m., the Village of Cherry Valley will declare a snow emergency and will implement its winter parking rules. No vehicles will be allowed to park on village streets until all streets have been cleared.

Freeport: The City of Freeport has declared a snow emergency from Monday at 8 a.m. to Wednesday at 8 a.m. Residents will be able to park their cars on the even-numbered side of the street on even-numbered says, and on the odd-numbered side off the street on odd-numbered days, unless otherwise stated. Residents must also not leave vehicles parked in the roadway of a citation. Violating either could result in the offenders vehicle getting towed. Residents must also clear the sidewalks on their property of snow within 12 hours of the storm's end.

Machesney Park: The Village of Machesney Park will be under a snow emergency starting at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Residents are asked to remove their vehicles from the roadway until the snow has ended and the roads have been cleared. Violation will result in a fine of not less than $25 and not more than $100, in addition to the vehicle possibly getting towed.

