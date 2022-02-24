ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Snow emergencies have been issued for multiple communities in the stateline. Get updates and information here:

Beloit: The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency from 3 p.m. Thursday to 3 p.m. Friday. Residents must remove their cars from city streets while crews remove snow. A list of designated parking areas can be found on Beloit’s website.

Machesney Park: The Village of Machesney Park has declared a snow emergency, which will start at 8 p.m. Thursday. Residents are asked to remove all vehicles from the roadway until the snow has ended and contractors have cleared the roadways of snow. Violators are subject to a fine between $25 and $100.

Rockford: The City of Rockford has declared a snow emergency, which will start at 8 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday. Cars must utilize odd/even street parking until Public Works has finished clearing the roads. Failure to do so could result in a $60 fine.

South Beloit: The City of South Beloit has declared a snow emergency, which will start at 8 p.m. Thursday until noon Friday. Cars must utilize odd/even street parking until Public Works has finished clearing the roads. Failure to do so could result in a $75 fine.

Guidance continues to show snow beginning during the mid to late afternoon hours, with chances remaining likely into tonight. During the very early stages of Friday, the snow will depart to our east, leaving us under a mostly cloudy sky. With the nature of tonight’s snow being light and fluffy, it won’t take much for roads to become slick and snow-covered, especially with how cold road temperatures are at the current moment. Extra caution will be necessary for those traveling this evening and then again for those heading out the door Friday morning.

When it is all said and done, we’ll be waking up to a fresh swath of 1″-3″ come Friday morning, with a few 4″ totals residing near Lake Michigan.