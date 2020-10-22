Wisconsin adds over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 186,100 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,703 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 38,852, or 20.9%, are active, according to DHS, compared to 38,485, or 21.1%, yesterday.

Of the 15,495 test results available today, 22% were positive. In total, DHS says 1,730,646 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,916,746 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Wednesday afternoon, a record total of 1,190 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 299 are in an ICU. A total of 1,673 hospital beds, or 15% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There is currently one patient in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park.

Wisconsin has seen 1,703 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 21, DHS reports that 68 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels, including all Northeast Wisconsin counties.

Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Sheboygan counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Last week, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, and Waushara counties were reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Marinette, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago counties are reporting no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Last week, Brown, Calumet, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Oconto County is reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

Last week, Kewaunee, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties reported a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

