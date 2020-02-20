Wisconsin Amber Alert suspect arrested in Stephenson County

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Stephenson County Deputies arrested a suspect in an Amber Alert missing persons case, 19-year-old Austin Dailey, after a high speed chase on Wednesday.

According to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department, at 4:24 p.m. deputies were contacted by police from Green County, Wisconsin who were pursuing a gray Dodge Journey on Juda Road.

Green County Sheriff’s Deputies said they were in pursuit of Dailey, who was wanted for escape in Wisconsin and was in possession of a stolen vehicle.

A Stephenson County Deputy caught up with the vehicle traveling fast on Rock City Road. During the pursuit, Dailey allegedly blew a stop sign at Route 75, colliding with a car driven by a female teen.

Police say both Dailey and the teen were taken to Freeport Health Network Hospital for treatment.

Dailey was taken to the Stephenson County Jail after he was released from the hospital.

He was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Driving on a Suspended License, Reckless Driving, and Speeding.

The girl in the second vehicle was released from the hospital after treatment.

Dailey had been wanted on an Amber Alert issued by the Baraboo Police Department in Wisconsin for the disappearance of Kiera Krumenauer, who was reported missing on February 18th.

At the time of the alert, law enforcement said Krumenauer had last been seen with Dailey and was in grave danger.

At the time of the crash, police say Krumenauer was not in the car and had already been returned to her family at the time of Wednesday’s crash.

