Wisconsin Assembly approves resolution to honor Rush Limbaugh

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 04: Radio personality Rush Limbaugh and wife Kathryn (L) attend the State of the Union address with First Lady Melania Trump in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump delivers his third State of the Union to the nation the night before the U.S. Senate is set to vote in his impeachment trial. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly have approved a resolution honoring the late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

The resolution calls Limbaugh’s voice “unforgettable” and praises him for advancing conservative policies.

Democrats railed against the resolution, saying Limbaugh’s career was full of racism, sexism and homophobia.

Minority Leader Gordon Hintz said passing the resolution signals Republicans are comfortable with that.

The Assembly ultimately approved the resolution 56-35 during a floor session Wednesday. Senate Republicans approved it on Tuesday.