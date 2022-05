FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A man accused of robbing a bank in Wasuau, Wisconsin, was arrested in Freeport last Thursday.

According to Wausau Police, Tommy Pittman, 55, robbed the WoodTrust Bank on May 20th.

He was arrested May 26th in Freeport by the Freeport Police Department.

Pittman is awaiting extradition back to Marathon County.