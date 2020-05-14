Several Wisconsin bars packed minutes after safer-at-home order overturned

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Minutes after the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned Gov. Tony Evers extension of the the state’s safer-at-home order, bars across the state were packed with thirsty customers.

Nick’s, a bar in Platteville, posted a photo on Twitter of a crowd of customers within 45 minutes of reopening.

45 minutes after the bars open in Wisconsin…. pic.twitter.com/xqaDlS6ajP — Nick's bar (@nicksonsec) May 14, 2020

USA Today reported similar scenes at bars across Wisconsin.

Rules for bars reopening can vary from one community to the next, as local officials can still put their own limits in place.

Some bars and restaurants said they were remaining closed regardless of the ruling. Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay are still under stay-at-home orders.

“We believe opening spur of the moment would not be in the best interests of our staff and customers. We will continue to monitor announcements from the city, county and state and will make a decision when more information becomes available,” said O’Lydia’s Bar and Grill in Milwaukee.

President Donald Trump praised the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order with a tweet on Thursday morning.

“The Great State of Wisconsin, home to Tom Tiffany’s big Congressional Victory on Tuesday, was just given another win. Its Democrat Governor was forced by the courts to let the State Open. The people want to get on with their lives. The place is bustling!” the President tweeted.

In the meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned Congress Monday that if the country reopens too soon during the coronavirus pandemic, it will result in “needless suffering and death.”

