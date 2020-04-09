Wisconsin closes 40 state parks, recreational areas

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the closure 40 Wisconsin’s state parks, forests and recreational areas primarily in south and southeast Wisconsin starting due to overcrowding, litter, vandalism and to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
And he warned Thursday that more closures may be coming if the public does not follow social distancing guidelines and vandalism continues.
Evers announced that the sites will close indefinitely starting Thursday night.
They include some of the state’s most popular hiking and camping destinations, which had been a place for cooped up families to go outside of their homes during the stay-at-home order.
